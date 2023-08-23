Malaysian palm oil falls

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures finished nearly 2% lower on Tuesday following a dip in rival edible oils, although strong export data helped limit losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 71 ringgit, or 1.8% to 3,865 ringgit ($831.90) per metric ton, erasing gains from the previous session.

“Crude palm oil futures were seen trading lower today on long liquidation tracking weaker soy oil futures on CBOT overnight,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Easing Chinese vegetable oil futures and CBOT soybean futures in Asian trading hours on the back of larger US soybean pods data further dragged prices, Bagani added.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract dipped 0.2%, while its palm oil contract lost 0.7%. Soyoil price on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) edged 0.9% lower.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Production at South Peninsular Palm Oil Mills Association mills showed better recovery than anticipated during Aug. 1-20, up 7% from last month.