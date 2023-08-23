BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 74.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By 6.8 (0.14%)
BR30 16,911 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Malaysian palm oil falls

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2023 05:50am

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures finished nearly 2% lower on Tuesday following a dip in rival edible oils, although strong export data helped limit losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 71 ringgit, or 1.8% to 3,865 ringgit ($831.90) per metric ton, erasing gains from the previous session.

“Crude palm oil futures were seen trading lower today on long liquidation tracking weaker soy oil futures on CBOT overnight,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Easing Chinese vegetable oil futures and CBOT soybean futures in Asian trading hours on the back of larger US soybean pods data further dragged prices, Bagani added.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract dipped 0.2%, while its palm oil contract lost 0.7%. Soyoil price on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) edged 0.9% lower.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Production at South Peninsular Palm Oil Mills Association mills showed better recovery than anticipated during Aug. 1-20, up 7% from last month.

