BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 74.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,804 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,052 Increased By 141.5 (0.84%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Rawalpindi Express - A Shoaib Akhtar Biopic’ teaser released despite controversy

BR Life & Style Published 22 Aug, 2023 07:01pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A teaser of the film based on former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar’s life, ‘Rawalpindi Express - A Shoaib Akhtar Biopic’, was released on Instagram on Tuesday, despite the ex-cricketer earlier disassociating himself from its production.

The development comes amid reports of a legal skirmish between Akhtar and the makers of the film. Actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed is all set to play the cricketing legend instead of Umair Jaswal who stepped away from the project earlier.

In January this year, Akhtar announced that he has decided to “disassociate” himself from ‘Rawalpindi Express’ and its makers by terminating the agreement through his management and legal teams. Citing “disagreements” and “contractual violations”, he threatened “legal action” against anyone attempting to use his name and life story in any manner.

The movie was announced in July last year, and Akhtar at the time had expressed his excitement over the project.

However, later, Akhtar said: “Very sadly, I would like to inform all of you that after careful consideration for months, I have decided to disassociate myself from the film ‘Rawalpindi Express’ and its makers by terminating the agreement through my management and legal team.”

The film has been made by Muhammad Faraz Qaiser and produced by Kafeel Anwar. The cast includes Faran Tahir, Saleem Mairaj, Raheela Agha, Salman Shahid, Shafqat Cheema and Usman Peerzada.

Akhtar, who was given the tag of ‘Rawalpindi Express’ due to his fast-bowling, made his Test match debut in November 1997.

He is also known as one of only three bowlers to have ever broken the 100 mph barrier in cricket history, with a delivery of 100.2 mph, during a one-day international against England at the 2003 World Cup.

His career was not without controversy. In 2006, Akhtar, along with fellow cricketer Mohammed Asif, was suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board after the duo tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Akhtar announced his retirement during the 2011 World Cup.

In September 2011, a few months following his retirement, he released his autobiography ‘Controversially Yours’, co-written with Indian journalist Anshu Dogra.

Akhtar currently hosts a YouTube channel with 3.5 million subscribers, where he welcomes sports celebrities and interacts with fans.

PCB IPL Shoaib Akhtar ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Rawalpindi Express

Comments

1000 characters

‘Rawalpindi Express - A Shoaib Akhtar Biopic’ teaser released despite controversy

Record low in inter-bank market: rupee settles at 299.01 against US dollar

Caretaker govt to ensure transparent, impartial election process: PM Kakar

Six soldiers embrace martyrdom, 4 terrorists killed

Six Indian smugglers apprehended inside Pakistani territory: ISPR

Gold gains further in local market as rupee declines to record low

Afghanistan’s spin trio skittle Pakistan for 201 in first ODI

Pakistan’s power generation up nearly 5% year-on-year

BankIslami’s consolidated profit up 253% in 6MCY23

Sri Lanka central bank likely to cut rates again as inflation eases

UN says over 200 former Afghan military, officials killed since Taliban takeover

Read more stories