BAFL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.9%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.28%)
CNERGY 3.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.49%)
DGKC 51.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.52%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.86%)
HUBC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.23%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
MLCF 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.89%)
OGDC 98.21 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.02%)
PAEL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 91.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PPL 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.94%)
PRL 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
TRG 94.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
UNITY 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,780 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.27%)
BR30 16,917 Increased By 6.5 (0.04%)
KSE100 47,381 Decreased By -67.1 (-0.14%)
KSE30 16,756 Decreased By -71.4 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble weakens to 94 vs dollar, waiting for tax payment support

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2023 01:14pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

The Russian rouble weakened to 94 per dollar on Tuesday, waiting for the favourable impact of a month-end tax period to take hold, but trading in a fairly narrow range after last week’s wild volatility.

The rouble strengthened sharply last week after hitting a near 17-month low of 101.75 to the dollar, as the central bank hiked its key rate by 350 basis points to 12% and exporters increased selling of their foreign currency revenue following discussions with Russian authorities.

At 0723 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 93.96 and had lost 0.7% to trade at 102.64 versus the euro.

It had shed 0.5% against the yuan to 12.86. As the end of the month approaches, the rouble should gain the support of tax payments, where exporters usually convert foreign currency revenues into roubles to meet local liabilities.

“The rouble is still refusing to strengthen its position on the approaching peak of the tax period,” said Alor Broker’s Alexey Antonov in a note.

“Trading turnovers on the FX market remain high, which indicates that demand for foreign currency is still elevated.”

He said rouble devaluation would resume in the medium-term, but that the Russian currency could come close to 90 against the dollar in the short-term.

News from a summit in Johannesburg on Tuesday where leaders of the BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - are due to meet, could impact Russian assets, especially as member states look to boost the use of their local currencies.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.2% at $84.28 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.5% at 1,052.1 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% lower at 3,138.4 points.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble weakens to 94 vs dollar, waiting for tax payment support

Army takes action to rescue 8 trapped in KPK cable car

Pakistan’s power generation up nearly 5% year-on-year

Power sector grabs finance minister’s immediate attention

Govt collects Rs75bn PL in July

Courts can’t examine, implement economic, fiscal policies: SC

Jul-Mar FY23: New loan pacts worth $7.228bn signed with development partners: EAD

$2.89bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in July

Existing pacts, ongoing projects: Caretaker setup allowed to take actions, decisions

Secretary to President replaced: Alvi will neither resign nor cross ‘red line’?

Waqar responds to President’s allegation

Read more stories