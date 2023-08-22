BAFL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.03%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.28%)
CNERGY 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
DFML 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.7%)
DGKC 51.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.52%)
FABL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HBL 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.86%)
HUBC 84.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.23%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
MLCF 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.89%)
OGDC 98.22 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.03%)
PAEL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 91.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PPL 75.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.01%)
PRL 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
UNITY 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,779 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.28%)
BR30 16,923 Increased By 12.7 (0.07%)
KSE100 47,382 Decreased By -66 (-0.14%)
KSE30 16,761 Decreased By -66.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Johnson can shine in South Africa, says Australia T20 skipper Marsh

AFP Published 22 Aug, 2023 11:52am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: Australia’s new Twenty20 captain Mitchell Marsh said Tuesday that the “incredible talent” of uncapped fast bowler Spencer Johnson will make him one to watch on their white-ball tour of South Africa.

With one-day skipper Pat Cummings sidelined by a fractured wrist but expected to return for October’s World Cup, Marsh will lead Australia in three Twenty20 and five 50-over matches against South Africa, starting next week.

Left-arm quick Johnson, power-hitter Matthew Short and left-arm seamer Aaron Hardie have all earned maiden national call-ups. Marsh said Johnson, 27, had hit form after a series of injuries earlier in his career.

“We haven’t seen much of him because he’s had a lot of injuries and he sort of burst onto the scene last year,” Marsh told reporters. “He’s an incredible talent.

“I faced him in a one-day final and was blown away by his skill and pace, so I think he’s going to feel right at home.”

Marsh said Short and Hardie will also have chances to stake claims for places at the 50-over World Cup in India.

Cummins will take over as ODI captain when Australia arrive in India ahead of the World Cup.

Test vice-captain Steve Smith is also out of the South Africa trip with a wrist injury.

All-rounder Marsh said he won’t “try and reinvent the wheel” while in charge, having gained experience captaining Western Australia.

“I’m just looking forward to the opportunity. We’ll get through South Africa and see how we go, I am available to captain for as long as the team needs me,” he said.

India Steve Smith Mitchell Marsh Australia VS SOUTH AFRICA T20 Pat Cummings

Comments

1000 characters

Johnson can shine in South Africa, says Australia T20 skipper Marsh

Army operation underway to rescue 8 trapped in KPK cable car

Pakistan’s power generation up nearly 5% year-on-year

Power sector grabs finance minister’s immediate attention

Govt collects Rs75bn PL in July

Courts can’t examine, implement economic, fiscal policies: SC

Jul-Mar FY23: New loan pacts worth $7.228bn signed with development partners: EAD

$2.89bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in July

Existing pacts, ongoing projects: Caretaker setup allowed to take actions, decisions

Secretary to President replaced: Alvi will neither resign nor cross ‘red line’?

Waqar responds to President’s allegation

Read more stories