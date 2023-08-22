KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (August 21, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
239,343,754 156,807,085 7,796,262,255 4,976,329,660
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,850,951,060 (1,461,956,488) 388,994,572
Local Individuals 8,683,055,925 (8,941,967,538) (258,911,613)
Local Corporates 4,811,545,135 (4,941,628,094) (130,082,959)
