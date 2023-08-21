Demo in Landi Kotal against Jaranwala incident

PESHAWAR: Members of the Christian community and civil society staged a protest rally at Bacha Chowk, Landi Kotal on Sunday against incident of Jaranwala Faisalabad, Punjab mishap and demanded an end of violence against minorities.

The demonstrators were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the Jaranwala Incident. They also raised slogans in favour of their demands. They called for pragmatic steps to end violence against minorities in Pakistan.

Former minority Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wilsom Wazir, who led the protest, condemned the violence happen and said the government should provide justice to the affectees. We respect all the divine Holy Books and the Messengers of the God and could not even think of blasphemy, he said, adding but ironically few people utilise the blasphemy law in their own interest that needs to be seen.

He said like other communities in Pakistan, the Christians had also rendered services for the country and asked for compensation of the Christians who lost their properties and renovation of churches that were set ablaze during the aggression.

He demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Army Chief and other concerned officials to make judicial inquiry of the incident, award punishment to the culprits and ensure Christians’ safety.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023