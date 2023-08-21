ATP chief for empowerment of youth

PESHAWAR: Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) chairman Muhammad Faiq Shah said young people are the future and strength of the country and called for steps to empower them to play their due role in national progress.

Addressing a convention organized by the party youth wing here on Sunday, he said the country’s future is attached with youth so they should be provided all opportunities and due status to play their role in national progress. He asked young, competent and intellectuals to become part of our party movement, which is carrying out successfully from Khyber to Karachi and from Kashmir to Gilgit Baltistan. We will give opportunities to the youth and at every level to move forward and they will convey the message of the party from house to house through them.

Shah described youth as the prime source of the country, who took the reins of the country. He noted the country has pushed many years back in tug of war of personal interests and politics.

The ATP chairman firmly made a commitment that his party will bring up the youth by staying away from grabbing positions. He claimed they will ensure to delegate powers at gross root level in a true sense.

Faiq vowed to take up justice, education, agriculture and health issues on priority grounds. He demanded the permanent and sustainable policies should be adopted by formulation of a joint board.

The party leader urged the politicians, traders, media, religious leaders, ulema, businessmen, military, judiciary and think tanks to jointly make efforts to pull the country out from the prevailing crisis.

Shah noted the war of power is still important despite the passage of 76th years. Furthermore, he stated that this is a major tragedy for the country. Under the prevailing unfavorable conditions, he said the ATP is the voice of hope and development and asked the youth to come forward and strengthen the party. We will change the destiny of the country, Shah said.

