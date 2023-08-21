Tamasha OTT introduces second original series ‘Bashu’

ISLAMABAD: Tamasha, the leading indigenous OTT platform in Pakistan, has introduced its second original series named ‘Bashu’ in collaboration with Tall Man Films. The first two of the total six episodes of Bashu were released on 11th August, with the next episodes scheduled for release every Friday at 9 pm on the Tamasha app.

Bashu is a light-hearted comedy of errors where an unmarried middle-aged police officer goes on a quest to find a wife so he can take advantage of the marital allowance being offered by his department. The lead cast features Jan Rambo (Afzal Khan), a seasoned actor cherished for his comedic roles over the last few decades, Yashma Asad Gill, a prominent figure among emerging talents with a variety of projects to her name, and Adnan Shah Tipu, an accomplished actor celebrated for his versatility in unconventional characters.

“Tamasha has a two-pronged content strategy of acquiring winning titles as well as producing original content that conveniently resonates with our audience and is radically different from what traditional media has to offer,” said Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer Jazz. “Following the incredible success of our inaugural original series ‘Family Business’, we eagerly anticipate

that the audience will discover significant entertainment appeal in ‘Bashu’ as well.”

“Tall Man Films is committed to disrupting the stereotypes within Pakistani entertainment and delivering fresh, captivating content to the local audience,” said Sultan Ghani Afzal, Founder of Tall Man Films. “Our partnership with Tamasha on ‘Bashu’ perfectly exemplifies this mission, offering a unique narrative skillfully presented in the series. Featuring such beloved faces as Jan Rambo (Afzal Khan), Yashma, Adnan, and more, we hope the show will captivate the audience and take them on a spellbinding entertainment adventure.”

