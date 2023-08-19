BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
Pakistan

CM, Christian leaders discuss Jaranwala incident

Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2023 06:36am

LAHORE: A delegation representing the Christian community's leaders held a significant meeting with caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, at the Chief Minister’s Office and the matters concerning Jaranwala incident came under discussion.

Addressing the Christian community representatives, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the distressing incident in Jaranwala, underscoring that Friday sermons have consistently emphasized the rights of minorities in accordance with Islamic teachings and the wisdom of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He reaffirmed that Pakistan, envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam, stands unwavering against such tragic occurrences. In order to ensure the lasting prevention of such incidents, a comprehensive policy is being formulated, he added.

The CM assured the delegation of proactive efforts to swiftly restore the affected churches to their original condition. Additionally, assessments are being made to gauge the extent of damage to destroyed homes, and financial assistance will be provided to affected families.

He expressed resolve, citing the presence of evidence and video footage, to apprehend and bring the culprits of the tragedy to justice. He pledged determined action to ensure justice for the Jaranwala tragedy, asserting the responsibility of safeguarding the lives and property of the Christian community.

Highlighting the imperative to prevent future tragedies, the chief minister stressed that collective measures must be taken to cultivate tolerance, necessitating curriculum amendments to propagate awareness. He noted that scholars from diverse schools of thought have unequivocally denounced the Jaranwala incidents.

The chief minister affirmed unwavering commitment to protect Christian families and restore the churches, underlining the importance of erasing the stain cast by the incident through united efforts.

Detailed briefings regarding the Jaranwala incident were provided by IG Punjab and Additional Chief Secretary Home. The delegation of minority leaders, comprising Senator Kamran Michael, Bishop Azad Marshall, former MPA Shakeel Marcus Khokhar, Shahzad Gull, Pastor Jameel Nasir, Colonel McDonald Chandy, Pastor Anwar Fazal, Pastor Waseemullah Khokhar, Bishop Sebastian Shah, and others, conveyed their perspectives on the matter.

Moreover, the CM conducted an extensive visit to Lower Mall Police Station and thoroughly examined various sections, including the control room, roof, and basement of the police station. Notably, he personally engaged with the operational processes, receiving a token from the machine at the front desk.

Emphasizing the need for efficiency, Mohsin Naqvi instructed that updates on application progress at the front desk should also be communicated to complainants via email. He further visited the lock-up area and the quarters of constables, gaining firsthand insights into their working conditions.

In a bid to enhance the police station's standards, he urged the formulation of a comprehensive upgradation plan for Police Station Lower Mall within a span of two days. With a keen interest in preserving the historical essence of Lower Mall Police Station's building, he engaged in discussions about potential renovation strategies, calling for input from various quarters.

During this visit, IG Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamiana, and DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi gave detailed briefings to the caretaker chief minister.

