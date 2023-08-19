Murtaza Solangi applauds Marriyum for running Ministry in best manner

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi visited the residence of former Member of National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb in Rawalpindi and met former Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb.

During a visit, the Caretaker Information Minister discussed with the former information minister the overall situation of the country and the issues related to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Marriyum Aurangzeb congratulated Murtaza Solangi on assuming charge as caretaker information minister. She prayed for him to successfully perform national responsibility as caretaker information minister.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi also met with the children and family members of Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Murtaza Solangi congratulated former Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb for running the Information Ministry in the best possible manner during 16 months of the PDM tenure.

Appreciating Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said the enactment of the PEMRA (Amendment) Bill 2023 was a manifestation of democratic credentials and consultation skills. Solangi said that he would try to continue the standard of performance that she had established.

Earlier on the arrival, Marriyum Aurangzeb along with her mother Tahira Aurangzeb and other family members welcomed the Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi and also presented him with a bouquet of flowers.

Murtaza Solangi thanked Tahira Aurangzeb, Marriyam Aurangzeb, Hasan Aurangzeb and other family members for their good wishes and congratulations.