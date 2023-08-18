BAFL 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.05%)
BIPL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
DFML 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
DGKC 51.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.42%)
FABL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.75%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.7%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
MLCF 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.77%)
OGDC 99.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.3%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
PIOC 93.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.19%)
PPL 76.41 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.7%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.34%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.12%)
SNGP 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.66%)
SSGC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.8%)
TRG 98.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.48%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 4,893 Decreased By -5 (-0.1%)
BR30 17,366 Increased By 101.9 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,271 Decreased By -55.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 17,158 Decreased By -30.4 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

‘Very notion of freedom’ at stake in Niger: UN rights chief

AFP Published 18 Aug, 2023 03:02pm

GENEVA: The United Nations on Friday slammed the generals who have seized power in Niger on “a whim” and plunged the country further into misery, demanding that constitutional order be immediately restored.

“The very notion of freedoms in Niger is at stake,” UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.

“Generals cannot take it upon themselves to defy – at a whim – the will of the people,” he said. “Rule-by-gun has no place in today’s world.”

His comments came after last month’s coup toppled Niger’s democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum.

Bazoum, 63, was detained on July 26 by members of the presidential guard, in the fifth coup to hit Niger since independence from France in 1960.

Landlocked Niger has thus joined neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso to become the third Sahel country in three years to experience coups.

Turk highlighted that Niger was already one of the poorest countries in the world, with nearly half of the population “mired in extreme poverty”.

He warned that the coup was further worsening the situation, with borders closed, trade at a standstill and severe power cuts and rising food prices, and called for “full and free access for humanitarian assistance”.

Turk lamented that “the very people who they elected to build a pathway to end their destitution have been removed by force against the constitutional order and detained by the coup leaders,” he said.

“They must be released at once, and democracy restored.”

Turk raised concerns about the announced decision by coup leaders to prosecute Bazoum.

“This decision is not only politically motivated against a democratically elected President but has no legal basis as the normal functioning of democratic institutions have been cast aside,” he said.

He also described “a clampdown on civic space,” pointing to allegations of intimidation against journalists and bans on international media outlets, as “very worrying”.

UNITED NATIONS Niger United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

Comments

1000 characters

‘Very notion of freedom’ at stake in Niger: UN rights chief

Rupee back to losing ways, settles at 295.78 against US dollar

Cotton arrival in Pakistan improves 48%: PCGA

Ali Mardan Khan Domki named Balochistan caretaker CM

Pak Suzuki announces another motorcycle plant shutdown

Bitcoin drops to new two-month low as world markets sell off

Oil set to snap 7-week winning streak on US rate outlook, China woes

Debt servicing hits record high of Rs5.831trn: FY23 closes with 7.7pc budget deficit

Interim govt will ensure full use of SIFC forum: Kakar

Finance minister briefed by MoF officials

Fatal incidents: Discos must complete old, new earthing in three months: Nepra

Read more stories