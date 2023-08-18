BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
BIPL 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.46%)
BOP 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.01%)
DGKC 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.33%)
FABL 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
GGL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
HBL 101.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
HUBC 85.73 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
MLCF 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 99.52 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.29%)
PAEL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PIOC 92.55 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.25%)
PPL 74.23 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.82%)
PRL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.52%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 45.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,898 Increased By 13.3 (0.27%)
BR30 17,264 Increased By 101.5 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,326 Increased By 179.4 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,189 Increased By 63.7 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Minister prohibits commercial stage plays in Al-Hamra theatre

Recorder Report Published August 18, 2023 Updated August 18, 2023 05:46am

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Amir Mir on Thursday prohibited staging of commercial stage plays in Al-Hamra theatre and all play bookings have been revoked.

This measure was prompted by the persistent presence of indecent dances and the proliferation of vulgarity under the guise of stage performances, disclosed a department’s spokesperson.

Following reports of dancers engaging in vulgar behaviour and dance performances during theatrical presentations in Al-Hamra, the minister, in consultation with Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, has immediately halted the staging of immodest stage plays.

Directives have been issued not only to bar offending dancers and producers but also to take punitive actions against them. Simultaneously, formal complaints have led to the filing of first information reports (FIRs) against dancers involved in disseminating explicit content.

Commenting on the matter, the minister said that Al-Hamra Arts Complex would be used for only literary and cultural endeavours.

“A complete ban on all forms of commercial stage plays placed in Al-Hamra. However, commercial stage plays would continue in Al-Hamra Cultural Complex at Gaddafi Stadium under defined boundaries and regulations,” he added.

He underscored that any form of obscene dialogue or conduct would not be tolerated; these performances would be monitored; in the event of indecent performance, not only the dancers and producers would be banned but legal action will also be taken against them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Gaddafi Stadium Mohsin Naqvi Amir Mir Alhamra Art Centre

Comments

1000 characters

Minister prohibits commercial stage plays in Al-Hamra theatre

Kakar tells Blinken: Govt will ‘assiduously’ work to facilitate free, fair elections

Finance minister briefed by MoF officials

Alvi administers oath to ministers; advisers notified

ECP announces launch of fresh delimitation of constituencies: General election delay seemingly inevitable

Fatal incidents: Discos must complete old, new earthing in three months: Nepra

Chief election commissioner calls on CJP

FO says Gwadar attack was aimed at targeting Chinese

PSW integrates digital services with four govt depts

Business brands of defaulter co: FBR to auction off trademarks, properties

KSA-Iran ties ‘on the right track’: Iranian minister

Read more stories