Minister prohibits commercial stage plays in Al-Hamra theatre

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Amir Mir on Thursday prohibited staging of commercial stage plays in Al-Hamra theatre and all play bookings have been revoked.

This measure was prompted by the persistent presence of indecent dances and the proliferation of vulgarity under the guise of stage performances, disclosed a department’s spokesperson.

Following reports of dancers engaging in vulgar behaviour and dance performances during theatrical presentations in Al-Hamra, the minister, in consultation with Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, has immediately halted the staging of immodest stage plays.

Directives have been issued not only to bar offending dancers and producers but also to take punitive actions against them. Simultaneously, formal complaints have led to the filing of first information reports (FIRs) against dancers involved in disseminating explicit content.

Commenting on the matter, the minister said that Al-Hamra Arts Complex would be used for only literary and cultural endeavours.

“A complete ban on all forms of commercial stage plays placed in Al-Hamra. However, commercial stage plays would continue in Al-Hamra Cultural Complex at Gaddafi Stadium under defined boundaries and regulations,” he added.

He underscored that any form of obscene dialogue or conduct would not be tolerated; these performances would be monitored; in the event of indecent performance, not only the dancers and producers would be banned but legal action will also be taken against them.

