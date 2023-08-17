BAFL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
EU funding for Russia and Belarus reallocated towards Ukraine and Moldova

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2023 12:17pm

BRUSSELS: The EU transferred 135 million euros ($147 million) initially allocated for programs with Russia and Belarus towards strengthening the cooperation with Ukraine and Moldova, it said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

“The decision (…) is the result of the brutal war of Russia against Ukraine”, EU Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira said.

EU seeks more land exports of Ukraine grain after Russia drops Black Sea deal

The EU also decided that regions in Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Poland which were supposed to participate in cooperation programs with Russia and Belarus may participate in other existing programs.

European Union Russia Ukraine Belarus Poland Russia-Ukraine war Moldova EU Commissioner

