BAFL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BIPL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.84%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.35%)
CNERGY 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.16%)
DFML 15.14 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.53%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.16%)
FABL 26.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.87%)
FFL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.62%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.86%)
HBL 101.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.14%)
HUBC 85.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.2%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
MLCF 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.19%)
OGDC 98.28 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.08%)
PAEL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
PIOC 90.46 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.73%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.95%)
PRL 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 45.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.48%)
SSGC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
TRG 98.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.99%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,885 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 17,163 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.57%)
KSE100 48,146 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.86%)
KSE30 17,125 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Crowd vandalises churches, torches homes in Jaranwala

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2023 03:49am

LAHORE: A crowd attacked a Christian community in Jaranwala on Wednesday, vandalising several churches and setting scores of houses on fire after accusing two of its members of desecrating the holy Quran, police and community leaders said. The attack took place in Jaranwala in the industrial district of Faisalabad, police spokesman Naveed Ahmad said. The two Christians were accused of blasphemy, he said, adding they and family members had fled their homes.

Resident Shakil Masih said he heard announcements inciting the mob and then saw crowds heading towards his Christian area. “I left my home immediately with my family. Several other families did the same,” he told Reuters.

Over 100 people were arrested, Punjab’s caretaker information minister, Amir Mir, said later on Wednesday. “People who attacked the churches are being identified through video footage,” he said. Police said the case against the Christians relates to pages of the holy Quran found with some derogatory remarks written in red. Rights groups say accusations of blasphemy are sometimes used to settle scores. Hundreds of people are languishing in prison after being accused because judges often put off trials, fearing retribution if they are seen as being too lenient, they say.

“The frequency and scale of such attacks — which are systematic, violent and often uncontainable — appear to have increased in the last several years,” said the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

The rights group called for the setting up and equipping of special police forces to protect religious minorities’ sites of worship, as directed by a 2014 Supreme Court judgment.

The United States was “deeply concerned that churches and homes were targeted,” said State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel.

“We urge Pakistani authorities to conduct a full investigation into these allegations and call for calm for all those involved,” Patel told reporters.

A Christian leader, Akmal Bhatti, said the crowd had “torched” at least five churches and looted valuables from houses that had been abandoned by their owners. Hundreds of people also blocked a nearby highway.

Video showed men attacking a church with sledgehammers and setting fires. The mob was made up of thousands of people led by local clerics, mainly from Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), a government source said.

The TLP denied inciting the violence and said it had worked with police to try to calm things down.

Jaranwala incident Naveed Ahmad Shakil Masih

Comments

1000 characters

Crowd vandalises churches, torches homes in Jaranwala

Urea requirement for Rabi season: ECC allows 2 SNGPL-based plants to run till Mar 31

PM says ‘gutted’ by violence

Ex-governor of SBP Akhtar appointed finance minister

Jalil Abbas Jilani to become foreign minister?

Date for elections: SCBA urges SC to issue directives to ECP

Gohar Ejaz may become commerce minister

NA Speaker says polls not possible within 90 days

Newly-created MCCs: Powers, jurisdiction of Customs Collectors enhanced

Punjab education sector: $300m project rated as ‘highly relevant’ by WB wing

SECP strikes down ‘illegal’ personal loan applications

Read more stories