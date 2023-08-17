Carrefour launches transformative Retail Graduate Programme

ISLAMABAD: Majid Al Futtaim Retail, owner and operator of Carrefour in Pakistan, announced the launch of its transformative Retail Graduate Programme in collaboration with 12 top universities across six countries, namely Egypt, Georgia, Jordan, Kenya, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates.

With a steadfast commitment to promoting gender diversity, Majid Al Futtaim Retail aims to empower and recruit 75 nationals for its regional Carrefour operations, targeting 50% of the positions for talented female candidates.

This initiative not only strengthens Majid Al Futtaim Retail’s position as an investor in local talent development, but also actively contributes to and supports local communities and economies and establishes lasting relationships with educational institutions.

Majid Al Futtaim Retail’s partnerships with universities in Pakistan include Lahore School of Economics (LSE) and Institute of Business Administration (IBA). Through these strategic collaborations, Majid Al Futtaim Retail establishes a collaborative and dynamic platform that attracts top talent, facilitating the development of a qualified workforce.

Selected candidates for the programme will undergo an intensive 24-month on-the-job training, which includes rotations across in-store operations, e-commerce, and merchandise functions, among others.

This holistic approach ensures a comprehensive learning experience and equips participants with a deep understanding of the diverse aspects of a modern retail industry.

Upon successful completion of the programme, graduates will be provided with the opportunity to secure full-time supervisory-level positions within Carrefour.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Umer Habib Khan Lodhi, Country Manager, stated: “The Retail Graduate Programme represents our dedication to supporting the young generation in kick-starting their careers in the retail industry. By offering comprehensive on-the-job training and exposure to different facets of the business, we aim to fast-track the career progression of these graduates and build a strong leadership pipeline for the future of retail.”

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications before 31st August 2023 by visiting https://careers.majidalfuttaim.com/job/Retail-Graduate-Program-Pakistan/966310401/. The courses are scheduled to begin on 1st October 2023.

This collaborative effort between Majid Al Futtaim Retail, LSE and IBA aims to connect academia and industry, fostering growth and innovation in the retail sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023