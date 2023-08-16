Sitara-i-Imtiaz conferred on Arif Habib

KARACHI: The government of Pakistan has conferred Sitara-I-Imtiaz to the renowned businessman Arif Habib - Chairman of Arif Habib Group - for public services.

President Dr Arif Alvi on the occasion of Independence Day conferred Pakistan Civil Awards on citizens of Pakistan as well as foreign nationals for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields and for martyrs of Covid-19.

Arif Habib is also among the Pakistanis, whose name has been announced for the civil awards. The investiture ceremony for civil awards will take place next year on Pakistan Day on March 23, 2024. He is also the Chief Executive of Arif Habib Corporation Limited, the holding company of Arif Habib Group and Chairman of Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited, Aisha Steel Mills Limited, Javedan Corporation Limited (the owner of Naya Nazimabad) and Sachal Energy Development (Pvt) Limited and Arif Habib Dolmen REIT Management Limited.

He is a keen sports enthusiast who thoroughly enjoys the game of cricket. Had he not become a businessman, he would have followed his passion to play for the Pakistan cricket team. Since he became a businessman, he fulfilled this passion by building state-of-the-art cricket stadium at Naya Nazimabad where Karachi’s youth can hone their skills and launched Pakistan’s first reality cricket show. Arif Habib remained the elected President/Chairman of Karachi Stock Exchange for six times in the past and was a Founding Member and Chairman of the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited.

He has also served as a Member of the Privatisation Commission, Board of Investment, Tariff Reforms Commission and Securities & Exchange Ordinance Review Committee. He has been a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC) and the Think-Tank constituted by the Prime Minister on COVID-19 related economic issues. He is currently a member of the Prime Minister’s Task Force on attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and a member of the Advisory Committee of the Planning Commission.

Arif Habib participates significantly in welfare activities. He remains one of the directors of Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP), Habib University Foundation, Karachi Education Initiative (KSBL), Arif Habib Foundation and Naya Nazimabad Foundation as well as trustee of Memon Health & Education Foundation (MMI).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023