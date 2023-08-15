BAFL 42.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Banks and tech stocks lift Australian shares; CSL, Cochlear rally on strong earnings

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2023 09:57am
Photo: REUTERS
Australian shares rose on Tuesday, helped by the gains in banks and technology stocks, while healthcare stocks CSL and Cochlear rallied after recording higher annual earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.3% to 7,300.7 by 0046 GMT, its biggest intraday gain since Aug. 8.

The benchmark ended down 0.9% on Monday.

On the domestic bourse, banks rose 0.4%.

The “big four” banks advanced between 0.1% and 1.3%.

National Australia Bank said its third-quarter margins declined due to increased home lending competition and higher deposit costs. Its shares, however, inched up 1.3%.

Technology stocks rose 1.2%, tracking an overnight Wall Street rebound in peers.

Australia shares set for worst day in nearly 2 weeks as banks, miners weigh

Heavyweights Xero and ASX-listed shares of Block gained 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively.

Gold stocks, on the other hand, extended losses, falling 0.8% as a stronger dollar took the shine off bullion, while investors awaited fresh catalysts to gauge the downside risks after mixed US inflation numbers last week.

Newcrest Mining retreated 0.4% and Northern Star Resources slid 0.7%. Health stocks soared 2.9%, their best intra-day gains in nine months, led by CSL and Cochlear.

Biotech giant CSL rose 3.4% as it forecast increased earnings in fiscal 2024 for all its segments on strong demand and cost cutting. Cochlear’s shares rallied 6.4% as it posted a 4% jump in annual net profit attributable to A$300.6 million ($194.94 million).

Treasury Wine Estates reported a 3.3% fall in annual profit, mainly hurt by a decline in wine sales in the United States.

Its shares added 0.6% Lake Resources was the biggest gainer on the ASX 200 index, soaring 30.1%, after the lithium developer reported “successful testing” at its lithium brine project in Kachi, Argentina.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,809.93.

