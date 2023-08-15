Independence Day celebrated with gaiety, enthusiasm, zeal in KP

PESHAWAR: 76th Independence Day of Pakistan was observed with national enthusiasm and fervor across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

The main flag hoisting event of August 14 (Independence Day) in the province was held at Civil Secretariat Peshawar. Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Besides, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries, officers of the district administration, civil society members, media representatives and school students attended the ceremony at large.

Later, Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan visited Police Lines Peshawar on the occasion of Independence Day and visited the Martyrs’ Memorial. The Chief Minister laid a wreath on the Martyrs’ Memorial to pay homage to the martyrs and offered fateha for the eternal peace of the martyrs. Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and other officials also accompanied the Chief Minister.

A similar, flag hoisting ceremony was also held Governor’s House Peshawar, wherein the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali hoisted the national flag. Former Governor Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, former caretaker provincial ministers Manzoor Afridi, Haji Fazl Elahi, Hamid Shah, Adnan Jalil and others from different schools of thought and journalists participated in the flag hoisting ceremony. The national anthem was also played in the ceremony while a smart contingent of the police personnel presented a guard of honour on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali congratulated the entire nation on the 76th Independence Day. Pigeons were also released on this occasion.

Independence Day was also celebrated in Swabi district with great enthusiasm. A function was organized on the occasion of Independence Day in District Jail Swabi in which gifts were distributed among the juvenile prisoners. Deputy Commissioner Swabi Gohar Ali, District Police Officer Captain Najamul Hassan (retd), Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, Social Welfare Officer and civil society representatives participated. On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the solidarity and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony was also held at Peshawar High Court with Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan as chief guest to hoist the national flag. Judges, High Court Bar Association, District Bar Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council officials and members and Peshawar High Court staff participated in the hoisting of the national flag.

The Independence Day of Pakistan was also celebrated with national enthusiasm in Abbottabad, the divisional headquarters of Hazara Division. In this regard, a grand central function was held at Jalal Baba Auditorium, Abbottabad, where Commissioner Hazara Division Aamir Sultan Tareen and Regional Police Officer Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan were the special guests. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal, District Police Officer Abbottabad Umar Tufail, officers of district administration and district departments, heads of various public and private schools, teachers, students and people from all walks of life attended the ceremony. Students of various public and private schools presented songs, speeches, tableaus and other programmes related to the celebration of independence.

Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.6 MHz Mardan, a subsidiary of Information and PR Department also arranged special Azadi transmission on the Independence Day. During the transmission national songs were played and rich tributes were also paid to the sacrifices of the heroes of the movement of independence. The position holders of district declamation contest also participated in a live show of the provincial government’s run FM network.

A function to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan was also organized at Dera Ismail Khan wherein, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zafarul Islam hoisted the national flag. Speaking on the occasion, he said that that we have got this country after huge sacrifices. He said that along with celebrating Independence Day in a befitting manner, we also have to promote unity, brotherhood and brotherhood.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad, Station Commander Brigadier Atif Hafeez Anjum, CMP Commandant were present at the event. Brigadier Usman Farooq Janjua, district administration, government departments and officers of Pakistan Army, businessmen, peace committee, local dignitaries, media representatives and a large number of general public attended the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023