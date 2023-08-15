BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Digitization of payments: Haball, Hutchison Ports Pakistan, Standard Chartered Bank sign accord

Press Release Published 15 Aug, 2023 06:30am

KARACHI: Haball, the leading provider of digital supply chain payments solutions, and Hutchison Ports Pakistan, the operator of deep-water terminal in Pakistan, in collaboration with Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan, have signed an agreement for automation and digitalisation of payments.

The signing ceremony was held at the Hutchison Ports Pakistan office, Karachi.

Through this partnership, Haball’s digital payments platform will enable Hutchison Ports Pakistan to receive payments from the customers 24x7.

Omer Bin Ahsan, CEO of Haball commented on the occasion, “We are excited to collaborate with Standard Chartered to digitalise the terminal ports payments in Pakistan. This partnership will help to improve the efficiency and transparency of the payments process in the shipping industry which directly impacts imports and exports in the country, thereby improving efficiency in the economy.”

Shiraz Hyder, Head, Transaction Banking Standard Chartered Bank on the occasion said, “Driving innovation in Pakistan is at the heart of our business strategy and we have been steadily investing to expand our digital offerings through in-house solutions as well as creating partnerships with Fintech providers to better serve our clients’ requirements. We are optimistic about this partnership and hope it will be instrumental in enhancing liquidity and digitalizing the collections process for Hutchison Ports Pakistan.”

Changsu Kim, General Manager & Head of Business Unit of Hutchison Ports Pakistan lauded the efforts of its partners in the digitalisation process and said “We are proud to accelerate our local digitalisation efforts as also part of our global strategy of innovation and leading change, these solutions will provide our customers and stakeholders greater ease and access in their dealings. As leading port operators we continue to provide pioneering solutions and technologies and lead from the front.”

Standard Chartered Bank Digital payments Haball Digitization of payments Hutchison Ports Pakistan

