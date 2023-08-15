BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
CM launches cleanliness initiative across Punjab’s villages

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2023 06:30am

LAHORE: Marking a significant gesture on Independence Day, the caretaker Punjab government launched a comprehensive urban-style cleaning initiative across Punjab’s villages on Monday.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi kick started the programme ‘Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge’ (now the village will shine) from Qila Sharif village in Sharqpur, disclosed a government’s spokesperson. Provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir and Amir Mir, Advisor on Sports Wahab Riaz and senior officials were also present in the ceremony.

While addressing the launching ceremony, the Chief Minister highlighted that this pioneering programme is set to revolutionise village life in Punjab. “For the first time in the province’s history, villages would receive cleaning personnel and facilities akin to those in cities.

Additionally, urban-like amenities, including computerised birth, death and marriage certificates, would be accessible to villagers. The programme further includes the provision of modern machinery at the union council level for enhancing village sanitation,” he added.

“Within a span of 15 days, watchmen and cleaning staff would be deployed to all villages, with village committees overseeing program execution. This initiative resolves the long-standing challenge of village cleanliness, a testament to love for the nation’s well-being,” he said.

