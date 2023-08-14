BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Six Niger soldiers, 10 suspected militants killed in fighting

AFP Published 14 Aug, 2023 11:38am

NIAMEY: Six Niger soldiers and 10 “terrorists” were killed on Sunday during fighting in the west of the country, authorities said.

Suspected militants on motorbikes ambushed the troops near the western town of Sanam on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the National Guard High Command.

Sanam is in the Tillaberi tri-border area where Niger meets Mali and Burkina Faso, a region where militant attacks are common.

On August 9, five soldiers were killed in an attack in the same area, according to the military regime that has been in power since the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

Coup leader General Abdourahamane Tiani has justified the overthrow of Bazoum by referring to the “deteriorating security situation” in the country.

