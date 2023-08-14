Tara Group Pakistan is Playing a Revolutionary Role in the Growth of Agriculture Sector

TEXT: Tara Group Pakistan is one of the top ranking innovative Agri. Research based organization in Agriculture Sector of Pakistan. Tara Group’s Agro Division was founded in Oct. 2012, which is playing pivotal role since last 10 years for the prosperity of farming community and socio economic development of the country.

Tara Group Pakistan is a globally recognized leader in Top quality Hi-Tech Seeds, Pesticides & Micro/ Macro Fertilizers.

By the Grace Almighty Allah, Six Companies of Tara Group have created a new history of fastest growth in a period of only 10 years under the dynamic leadership of world renowned Agri, Scientist & Chairman/CEO Dr. Khalid Hameed, to become an emerging leader among top 5 groups of Agro Chemical Industry in Pakistan.

Presently Tara Group consists of 6 following leading Companies:

Tara Imperial Industries (Pvt) Ltd. 2. Tara Crop Sciences (Pvt) Ltd. 3. Imperial Crop Sciences (Pvt) Ltd. 4. Star Industries (Pvt) Ltd. 5. Star Agro Sciences (Pvt) Ltd. 6. Tara Packages (Pvt) Ltd.

“State of the Art” Agro-Chemicals Plants of Tara Group were established with latest Quality Control and Research Labs. at Lahore and a Seed Processing Plant was established at Multan. Recently after a large scale expansion, the Agro Chemical Plant of Tara Group has become capacity wise biggest Agro Chemical unit in the country.

Research & Development on advanced lines is the hallmark of Tara Group’s tremendous progress. Tara Group’s seven latest Quality Control Laboratories & Agro Chemical Plants are accredited under International Quality Standards ISO/IEC1725:2017 & ISO 9001:2015, International Total Quality Management System ISQL 100QC, International Star Leadership in Quality Excellence & IP Star Brand of Pakistan.

After qualifying mentioned above Accreditation & Global recognition, Tara Group is producing 198 Branded & registered Pesticides, Micro / Macro Fertilizer Products & Hi-Tech Seeds of International Standards. The products of Tara Group are cost effective, environment / farmers friendly as well as climate resilient products developed under innovative ecosystem Agri. Research as a Smart Leader of innovative Agriculture Research.

Tara Group has taken remarkable initiative for the revival and development of most valuable cotton crop, by developing climate resilient double and triple gene GMO cotton seeds varieties, which are helpful to increase the yield and decrease the production cost of the farmers.

Established most advanced Breeding Program on 5 Tara Research Farms to develop Hi-Tech seed of major and minor crops in the country, in order to save huge foreign exchange being spent on imported seed.

Taking great initiative with huge investment to bring world’s latest crop technology in the country by developing International linkages with top Agri. Research Institutes of Developed Countries, to enhance the productivity of country wide farmers.

Playing Commendable role as CSR leader, generously providing funds for Students Educational Scholarship, welfare of farming community in disasters, sponsorship of International & National Sports Events for the encouragement of youth and funding to various free Health Care Hospitals for the treatment of needy peoples.

In recognition of remarkable contribution & meritorious services, Tara Group has been honoured with more than 50 International & top National Excellence Awards. The worth mentioning are 5 top ranking Awards received by Dr. Khalid Hameed, within 2 years from the President of Pakistan, which is a rare pride of Tara Group in Agriculture and Corporate Sector of Pakistan.

Prior to that he received Best Achievement Award from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Visionary Leader Award in Agri. Sector Honoured by the Governor Punjab and the Chairman Chiefs of Armed Forces Committee, Excellence Award from the President / Prime Minister Azad Kashmir, Governors & Federal Ministers. International Star Leadership in Quality Agri.

Research Excellence Award conferred by a renowned European Union Forum Bid Group One, in Grand International Award Show held at Paris. In addition that leading Forums of UK, USA, Europe and China also conferred International Agri. Research Excellence Awards, Which is a unique pride of Tara Group as a globally recognized Leader in Quality Agri. Research Excellence.

