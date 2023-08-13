BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Malaysians vote in six state elections seen as referendum on Anwar

AFP Published 13 Aug, 2023 02:55am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians in six states went to the polls Saturday to vote for state assembly members in elections widely seen as a barometer of support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government.

While the elections are unlikely to immediately affect Anwar’s current two-thirds majority in parliament, analysts said his hold on power could weaken if his Pakatan Harapan coalition suffers a setback, especially among Malay Muslim voters in the largely Islamic Southeast Asian nation.

Polls closed at 6:00 pm (1000 GMT), with the results expected to be known later Saturday. Voter turnout was between 56-70 percent of the more than 9.7 million registered voters as of 4:00 pm, the Election Commission said.

The results for the 245 assembly seats at stake in the states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan are expected to be known within hours.

Of the six, Anwar’s coalition currently holds Negeri Sembilan and the country’s two richest states: Selangor, home of Malaysia’s biggest port, and Penang, which hosts a thriving semiconductor industry.

The other three states are controlled by an influential rural-based Malay Muslim alliance led by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Malays account for two-thirds of Malaysia’s 33 million population, which includes large ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities.

Anwar, in an appeal on Facebook on the eve of the polls, urged voters to give his coalition a “clear and strong mandate... to bring a better agenda for all races in this country”.

The 76-year-old, who had campaigned on a promise of reforms in last year’s general elections, is pushing for a more inclusive society where other races are allowed greater participation, while his opponents want primacy of the Malay Muslim majority.

Opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional has expressed confidence in making further inroads.

One key Perikatan member is the Malaysian Islamic Party, or PAS, which aims to create a theocratic state.

Having won 49 parliamentary seats, or more than 20 percent of the 222-member parliament last year, PAS has in recent months stepped up racial and religious rhetoric to shore up support.

Muhyiddin Yassin Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Islamic Southeast Asian nation

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysians vote in six state elections seen as referendum on Anwar

Caretaker chief minister: CM Murad, opposition leader hold meeting

Upbeat PTI sees free, fair elections under Kakar govt

Balochistan Governor dissolves PA

Upto Rs24 hike in POL products’ prices likely

Judiciary to protect Constitution, rights of citizens: CJP

Shehbaz says has never denied links with establishment

SECP directs listed cos to e-file financial statements

RDA inflows surpass $6.5bn mark

Monetary policy decision, outlook projection: SBP provides rare insight into key factors

NTISB warns of cyber attacks on Independence Day

Read more stories