BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 76.3 (1.58%)
BR30 17,469 Increased By 229.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UBS no longer taking state aid for Credit Suisse takeover

AFP Published 12 Aug, 2023 06:44am

ZURICH: Swiss banking giant UBS voluntarily put an end Friday to the state and central bank support that smoothed its takeover of stricken Credit Suisse, saying they were no longer necessary.

UBS agreed to buy its rival in a 3-billion-franc ($3.5 billion) fire sale hastily arranged over a March weekend by Swiss authorities afraid that a weakened Credit Suisse would go bankrupt.

UBS was granted up to 9 billion francs for protection against any losses incurred selling certain Credit Suisse assets, along with 100 billion Swiss francs in liquidity assistance provided by the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

These loans ensured that both banks had sufficient liquidity to carry out the takeover. They also assured protection for UBS against the risk of extreme losses, the bank said in a statement Friday, as it had “very limited” time to study Credit Suisse’s assets during takeover negotiations.

Credit Suisse UBS Swiss National Bank state aid

Comments

1000 characters

UBS no longer taking state aid for Credit Suisse takeover

SC strikes down judgements review law unanimously

SC ruling will not affect Nawaz, claims Tarar

No problem with decision: Dar

Sindh Assembly dissolved

Decision likely today: Shehbaz

Caretaker PM: Shehbaz, Raja required to propose name by today

Share of renewables in KE generation likely to reach 30pc in seven years

ST, FED return form: FTO directs FBR to rectify errors

CEOs, directors in CMIIs: SECP introduces maximum terms limits

Pink rock salt facility: PMDC, MSCI of US ink non-binding MoU

Read more stories