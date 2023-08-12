Safe City team conducts evaluation of 1,600 private cameras

ISLAMABAD: The technical team of Safe City conducted an evaluation of over 1,600 private cameras installed across various locations in the federal capital.

The purpose of the survey was to extend the reach of Islamabad Capital Police from urban to rural areas with the objective of enhancing community policing, which has proven to be effective and supportive for any organisation, said a senior official of the police.

He said as per the direction of high-ups of the police, the technical team conducted a survey of 1,600 private security cameras installed on Koral Chowk, Khanna Pull, Express Highway, Aabpara, Melody, Poly Clinic, G-9 Centre, F-10 Centre, I-10 Green Belt near Sabzi Mandi, I-16 Centre, and G-13 Road in Islamabad. The main objective of the survey was to ensure that the access of Islamabad Capital Police extends to alleys and rural areas in order to enable effective handling and monitoring of incidents or events, the official said.

Similarly, the capital police also requested, private security camera owners to ensure the proper functioning of their cameras at all times and to provide timely CCTV footage to the police when required in order to assist in crime prevention and investigation.

Separately, the capital police team reunited a missing boy with his guardian.

Police said that a citizen namely Awais submitted an application at the Industrial Area police station and stated that a boy namely, Mohsin Ali had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.

Upon receiving the application, the police team immediately started the investigation.

The police team used technical and human resources and succeeded to trace the missing boy and reuniting him safely with his guardian.

