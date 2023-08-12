Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
Al-Abbas Sugar
Mills Limited 30.09.2023 150% Interim 10.08.2023
Cash Dividend
Dolmen City Reit 30.06.2023 5% Final Cash 11.08.2023
Dividend
Sui Northern Gas 30.06.2022 15% Final Cash 11.08.2023
Pipeline Limited Dividend
================================================================================
