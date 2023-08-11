British Lyceum holds prize distribution event in KSA

LAHORE: British Lyceum Private Limited celebrated the annual Prize Distribution Ceremony in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event, attended by students of British Lyceum Online School from across the Middle East and other regions of the world, was a grand success. CEO of British Lyceum, Tahir Nadeem Qadri, and Deputy CEO Sumaira Daud were the chief guests of the occasion. A large number of parents and other dignitaries from across the globe attended the ceremony.

The atmosphere was filled with pride as the online students and teachers who have taught online received their well-deserved awards.

