BAFL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.93%)
BIPL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FABL 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.62%)
FCCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.15%)
HBL 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
HUBC 86.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.81%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KEL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.55 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.97%)
MLCF 32.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
OGDC 105.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.53%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
PIOC 95.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.26%)
PPL 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
PRL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.22%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
SNGP 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.48%)
SSGC 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
TRG 102.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,922 Increased By 19.1 (0.39%)
BR30 17,712 Increased By 68 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,536 Increased By 308.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,222 Increased By 12 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Netherlands’ Beerensteyn says US team should learn from their ‘really big mouth’

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2023 10:38am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WELLINGTON: Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn pulled no punches about the absent United States squad at the Women’s World Cup on Thursday, saying the two-times reigning champions should have done their talking on the pitch.

The Dutch drew 1-1 with the US to finish ahead of them atop Group E.

The Americans were then eliminated by Sweden in the last-16, the first time in history they had gone out before the tournament semi-finals.

“The first moment when I heard that they were out, I was just thinking yes, because from the start of this tournament they have already a really big mouth, they were talking already about the final and stuff,” said Beerensteyn, who scored in the Netherlands’ 2-0 last-16 win over South Africa.

“I was just thinking you first have to show it on the pitch before you’re talking. And I’m not being rude in that way. I have still a lot of respect for them. But now they are out of the tournament.”

The Netherlands were eliminated in the semi-finals by the US at the World Cup four years ago.

“For me, yeah, it’s a relief and for them, it’s a thing that they have to take with them in the future,” the Juventus striker said.

“Don’t start to talk about something that’s far away and I hope that they will learn from that.”

The Americans have suffered a backlash since their shock exit.

A pre-tournament ad by US World Cup broadcaster Fox Sports has been lambasted by fans as “arrogant.”

The ad opened with the line: “The whole world is wondering, what’s it going to take to stop this US team?”

The ad then shows a number of national stereotypes including a Londoner riding a bus on a rainy day, and an Italian in a leather jacket with binoculars, suggesting “Maybe we can steal their plays” as a drone with Italian flags flies over a USA training session.

United States Netherlands FIFA Women’s World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Netherlands’ Beerensteyn says US team should learn from their ‘really big mouth’

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

NA stands dissolved

ECNEC approves projects worth Rs173.625bn

Cabinet approves national aviation policy

PM terms 16-month tenure most difficult test of his life

IP gas line project: Iran refuses to accept ‘force majeure’ notice

Ex-diplomat Jilani to be caretaker PM?

June power tariff to be billed in August: Nepra notifies additional FCA for KE and ex-Wapda Discos

Cargo terminal pact with AD Ports: CCoIGCT approves suggestions subject to certain terms

US says watching prospect of election violence

Read more stories