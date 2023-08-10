Netherlands’ Beerensteyn says US team should learn from their ‘really big mouth’

WELLINGTON: Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn pulled no punches about the absent United States squad at the Women’s World Cup on Thursday, saying the two-times reigning champions should have done their talking on the pitch.

The Dutch drew 1-1 with the US to finish ahead of them atop Group E.

The Americans were then eliminated by Sweden in the last-16, the first time in history they had gone out before the tournament semi-finals.

“The first moment when I heard that they were out, I was just thinking yes, because from the start of this tournament they have already a really big mouth, they were talking already about the final and stuff,” said Beerensteyn, who scored in the Netherlands’ 2-0 last-16 win over South Africa.

“I was just thinking you first have to show it on the pitch before you’re talking. And I’m not being rude in that way. I have still a lot of respect for them. But now they are out of the tournament.”

The Netherlands were eliminated in the semi-finals by the US at the World Cup four years ago.

“For me, yeah, it’s a relief and for them, it’s a thing that they have to take with them in the future,” the Juventus striker said.

“Don’t start to talk about something that’s far away and I hope that they will learn from that.”

The Americans have suffered a backlash since their shock exit.

A pre-tournament ad by US World Cup broadcaster Fox Sports has been lambasted by fans as “arrogant.”

The ad opened with the line: “The whole world is wondering, what’s it going to take to stop this US team?”

The ad then shows a number of national stereotypes including a Londoner riding a bus on a rainy day, and an Italian in a leather jacket with binoculars, suggesting “Maybe we can steal their plays” as a drone with Italian flags flies over a USA training session.