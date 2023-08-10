BAFL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.93%)
BIPL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FABL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.58%)
FCCL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.15%)
HBL 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
HUBC 86.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.81%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KEL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.33%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
OGDC 105.52 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.31%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
PIOC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PPL 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.27%)
PRL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.22%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
SNGP 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
SSGC 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
TRG 102.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.17%)
UNITY 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,922 Increased By 19.1 (0.39%)
BR30 17,712 Increased By 67.5 (0.38%)
KSE100 48,536 Increased By 308.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,222 Increased By 12 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei inches higher on strong earnings; Honda Motor and Inpex shine

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2023 09:52am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average reversed course to trade higher on Thursday, as strong corporate earnings countered concerns ahead of US consumer price inflation data.

The Nikkei index was up 0.15% at 32,240.11, as of 0154 GMT, after opening 0.58% lower tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.

The broader Topix was up 0.27% at 2,288.83.

“The market was supported by stocks that reported strong results. The first-quarter corporate earnings season overall was very strong,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, a day ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report that could influence the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions.

“The US inflation data will be announced at a time when yields on long-term bonds in the US and Japan are volatile, which has made investors nervous,”

Arisawa said, Japanese markets will be closed on Friday for a holiday. Among individual stocks, Honda Motor advanced 5.1% after the automaker reported a 78% jump in quarterly profit, boosted by increased sales, especially in the North American market, and a weaker yen.

Tokyo stocks tumble for second straight day

Inpex surged 15% after the oil and gas explorer raised its full-year net profit forecast by 7% and announced measures to boost the company’s value and shareholder returns.

Sony Group tanked 5.31% after the entertainment conglomerate reported a 31% slide in operating profit for the April-June quarter due to lacklustre performance at its movies and financial divisions.

Tokyo stocks Japan's Nikkei Japanese stocks Sony Group

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei inches higher on strong earnings; Honda Motor and Inpex shine

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

NA stands dissolved

ECNEC approves projects worth Rs173.625bn

Cabinet approves national aviation policy

PM terms 16-month tenure most difficult test of his life

IP gas line project: Iran refuses to accept ‘force majeure’ notice

Ex-diplomat Jilani to be caretaker PM?

June power tariff to be billed in August: Nepra notifies additional FCA for KE and ex-Wapda Discos

Cargo terminal pact with AD Ports: CCoIGCT approves suggestions subject to certain terms

US says watching prospect of election violence

Read more stories