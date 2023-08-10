Message from Tahir Khaliq, Vice Chairman Businessmen Group

TEXT: I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to the Karachi Chambers of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) for organizing the Export Trophy Awards Ceremony in an impressive manner. It gives me great pleasure to see that the excellent performance of the exporters and their contribution to the country's economy was recognized and celebrated through this event.

I believe that this recognition would not only acknowledge the achievements of the awardees but also serve as a source of pride and credibility for them. Furthermore, it is through the hard work and dedication of individuals and organizations belonging to the export-oriented industries that Pakistan is able to earn valuable foreign exchange every year in an extremely challenging environment.

Improving exports and trade relations with different countries will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the socio-economic development of Pakistan. I urge the business community to continue playing a positive role in this regard and assure KCCI of my utmost support.

I am confident that the conferment of awards and recognition of high achievers would serve as a motivation for enthusiastic individuals and organizations to strive for even higher goals.

I would also like to take this opportunity to appreciate the efforts of Chairman BMG Mohammad Zubair Motiwala, President KCCI Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, Senior Vice President KCCI Touseef Ahmed, Vice President KCCI Mohammad Haris Agar and KCCI Managing Committee Members for organizing such a wonderful event.

In the end, I would like to extend wholehearted appreciation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for paying attention to the issues raised by KCCI and giving on the spot directives for resolving the same on top priority.

