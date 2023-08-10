BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
PTI’s Shandana Gulzar arrested

Recorder Report Published 10 Aug, 2023 06:35am

ISLAMABAD: The outspoken member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shandana Gulzar Khan was arrested by Islamabad Police on Wednesday without citing any reason.

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, the counsel for PTI chief Imran Khan, said that ex-MNA Shandana Gulzar was “abducted at gunpoint” by Islamabad Police.

He said that Gulzar was abducted at gunpoint by Islamabad Police on Wednesday at 5pm, adding “her [Shandana Gulzar] mother has confirmed this to me, who is an eyewitness of the ghastly incident.”

The PTI secretary general, Omar Ayub Khan, strongly condemned the arrest of Gulzar, saying the “police have no courage to confront terrorists as it’s busy in pointing guns on innocent unarmed women”.

“Shame on you, Islamabad Police,” he added.

