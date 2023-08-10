BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
Players are asset of country: Governor

Recorder Report Published 10 Aug, 2023 06:35am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the players who have made the country and the nation proud at the international level are the heroes of the nation and the asset of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held here on Wednesday in honor of athletes. The ceremony was organized by Punjab Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Department to recognize the achievements of 83 Pakistani special athletes who won medals in the Special Olympics held in Berlin. Punjab Social Welfare Minister Dr Javed Akram and Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz were also present in the ceremony.

While addressing the ceremony, the Governor further said that brave people like them were an example for other members of the society, adding that positive activities like sports inculcate positive qualities in the youth including discipline. “The government was taking many steps to develop sports fields and promote sports at all levels,” he added.

The Minister and the Advisor Sports also addressed the ceremony and congratulated the special players and expressed good wishes. Social Welfare Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik informed the participants about the steps taken by the department for special people.

On his occasion, the Governor awarded honorary shields to the special players for their outstanding performance in Special Olympics.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dr Javed Akram Muhammad Balighur Rehman Mudassar Riaz Malik Baitul Mal Department

Comments

1000 characters

