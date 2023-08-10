BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
Aug 10, 2023
Pakistan

Ministerial body finalises recommendations

Recorder Report Published 10 Aug, 2023 06:35am

****LAHORE: A three- member ministerial committee constituted by the Chief Minister, Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has finalized recommendations with regard to the expenditure to be incurred on treatment of general public in Social Security Hospitals in the province.****

Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir, who was the convener of the said committee, said on Wednesday that in case of cardiac procedures of patients from general public in Social Security Hospitals, 70-percent of the cost will be paid through health card, while the remaining 30-percent will be borne by the Punjab government. For all other operations of general public patients at these hospitals, the expenditure will be charged at Universal Health Insurance (Health Card) rates.

Dr. Jamal Nasir further said that all the expenses incurred for C-Section of general female patients for child birth will be paid by the Punjab government. A revolving fund will be established for this purpose, he added.

The Minister for Specialized Healthcare Dr. Javed Akram and Education Minister Mansoor Qadir participated in the three meetings of the Ministers' committee for the drafting recommendations for this purpose.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Secretary Labor Faisal Farid and Commissioner Social Security Nadia Saqib also attended these meetings.

Dr. Jamal Nasir stated that these recommendations have been forwarded to the Chief Minister Punjab for further necessary action. However, the implementation of these recommendations will be subject to consent of the Governing Board of Social Security, he added. He said that the industrial workers will now have the facility of treatment in social security hospitals in the evening as well. He said the expenses of the treatment of common citizens in these hospitals will be borne by the Punjab government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

