KCCI demands raising funding for healthcare sector

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) in collaboration with Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre and Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust organized a free medical camp at KCCI premises, which was attended not only by KCCI members but also by people from different walks of life.

It comprised of numerous facilities including sugar, cholesterol, bones mineral density test, gynaecology, CBC along with examination and medical advice from qualified dentists and general physicians.

President KCCI Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, Chief Executive Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre Prof Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah, Senior Vice President Touseef Ahmed, Vice President Mohammad Haris Agar, Chairman KCCI’s Health & Education Subcommittee Farhan Ashrafi, Managing Committee members and others attended the medical camp.

Speaking on the occasion, President KCCI Tariq Yousuf appreciated the management of Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre and Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust who partnered with KCCI for setting up the medical camp.

He said that the Karachi Chamber has remained actively engaged in raising voice for resolving issues being faced not only by the business and industrial community but also by the citizens of Karachi.

“KCCI remains firmly committed towards the betterment and welfare of humanity by not only fulfilling their business needs but we always devote our selves for social causes, as well, and today’s event is also part of the same,” he added.

He opined that Pakistan’s population was growing with each passing day but unfortunately, the healthcare sector was not catching up with the pace and lot more still needs to be done.

Although many public and private sector hospitals were trying hard to offer healthcare facilities and raise awareness amongst the masses with a view to create a healthy society but it was still a long way to go, as all these efforts seem nothing when we look at the thousands of patients waiting for their turn mainly outside the government hospitals.

He said that the most important issue hurting Pakistan’s healthcare is lack of adequate funding.

The country’s meagre budgetary allocation for the healthcare sector does not allow it to address the needs of millions of people in a satisfactory manner.

President KCCI was of the opinion that it was extremely necessary for the healthcare sector to minimize the cost of basic medical tests and examinations so that proper health check-ups become part of our culture while the government must also enhance funding to state-owned hospitals which are in a pathetic condition.

He said that Dr Essa Laboratories and Al-Mustafa Welfare Trust were the most credible names in the health sector. They have never compromised on the quality and service delivery besides keeping numerous facilities cost effective for the sake of humanity, he added.

