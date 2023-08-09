BAFL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.7%)
BIPL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
BOP 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.83%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 54.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.26%)
FABL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
FCCL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.97%)
FFL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
HBL 103.45 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.78%)
HUBC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.56%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
MLCF 32.20 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (6.87%)
OGDC 105.19 Increased By ▲ 7.54 (7.72%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.12%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.95%)
PIOC 95.49 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (5.17%)
PPL 74.95 Increased By ▲ 5.45 (7.84%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.3%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (6.07%)
SSGC 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.03%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.83%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
TRG 102.68 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.45%)
UNITY 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.28%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 122.5 (2.55%)
BR30 17,730 Increased By 758.6 (4.47%)
KSE100 48,228 Increased By 797.8 (1.68%)
KSE30 17,210 Increased By 312.7 (1.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Eleven feared dead in fire at holiday home for disabled people in France

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2023 02:40pm

PARIS: Eleven people were feared to have been killed in a fire in a holiday home for disabled people in eastern France, local authorities said on Wednesday.

“We’re almost certain of the death of the missing people,” senior local official Christophe Marot said on the site of the fire, France 3 TV reported on its website.

“We’re cautious until we’ve located all the bodies,” he added. France 3 reported that the missing included 10 adults with disabilities and one staff member.

The holiday home located in the town of Wintzenheim about 70 km (50 miles) south of Strasbourg was rented by a charity that takes care of people with learning disabilities, France 3 said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also said, without giving details, that there were likely several casualties after the fire ravaged 300 square meters of the 500-square meter building.

Rescue operations were still ongoing, he said. Seventeen people were evacuated, one of whom was sent to hospital, the local prefecture said.

It said that those missing were from a group of people from the city of Nancy, a two-hour drive away.

The fire broke out at 0630 am (0430GMT) and fire brigades quickly put out the fire, the prefecture said.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said she was headed to the site. “My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones,” she posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

france

Comments

1000 characters

Eleven feared dead in fire at holiday home for disabled people in France

Dissolution of NA: PM Shehbaz to send summary to president today

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Imran’s transfer to Adiala Jail: IHC seeks responses from federal, Punjab govts

5 people injured in grenade attack in Quetta

Agri financing: NBP, BoP, U Bank emerge among top creditors

MARI reports highest-ever profit of Rs56.13bn in FY23

Pharma company Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan changes name to Hoechst Pakistan Limited

Oil rises as tighter supply offsets China demand concern

BCCI makes $1.5bn surplus in five years

Record Rs371bn raised through sale of Ijarah Sukuk

Read more stories