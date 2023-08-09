BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.92%)
Gold off one-month lows as US dollar, yields retreat

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2023 10:00am

Gold prices bounced back on Wednesday from one-month lows hit in the previous session, as the dollar and bond yields weakened a day ahead of the release of US consumer price data that could build the case for or against further interest rates hikes.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,929.99 per ounce by 0345 GMT, having dropped to its lowest since July 10 at $1,922 on Tuesday.

US gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,963.80.

“For a sustained recovery (in gold), we believe the market will need to see increased certainty on 2024 US rate cuts,” said Baden Moore, head of carbon and commodity strategy, National Australia Bank.

“We continue to be cautious on the outlook here as Fed rate-cut expectations continue to face risks of deferral or reduction,” Moore said, adding that US CPI, initial jobless claims and ISM data were key market indicators in focus along with China stimulus.

Data showed China’s consumer prices fell into deflation in July as the world’s second-largest economy struggled to revive demand and pressure mounted for authorities to release more direct stimulus.

Gold, which is usually seen as a hedge against economic risks, was also supported by renewed worries about the health of the world’s largest economy after ratings agency Moody’s downgraded several US lenders. Longer-dated US Treasury yields fell in response, making non-interest-bearing bullion more attractive.

The dollar index was also off Tuesday’s high, down 0.1%.

There is still time for Federal Reserve officials to study data before deciding if further rate increases are needed, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the US central bank may be at a stage where it can leave interest rates where they are, barring any abrupt change in the direction of recent economic data.

Among other metals, spot silver gained 0.6% to $22.90 an ounce and platinum jumped 0.6% to $905.45. Palladium climbed 1% to $1,231.95.

