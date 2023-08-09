Bilawal inaugurates ‘SIUT Medical Complex Sukkur’

KARACHI: The formal inauguration of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) Medical Complex Sukkur was inaugurated Monday by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, which has set a new benchmark of a major tertiary care centre providing state of the art healthcare facilities for the underprivileged population of the province.

SIUT, the largest centre of excellence in Urology, Transplant, Nephrology and cancer diseases in the region has added a new milestone in SIUT’s philosophy of providing quality medical treatment free with dignity and compassion, irrespective of caste, colour, creed, and religious belief.

The solemn ceremony, witnessed the gathering of government dignitaries, political leaders, medical professionals, SIUT staff members and general population, all united in their commitment to advancing medical services and uplifting the well-being of the citizens.

Distinguished personalities including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah Federal, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho graced the event.

Dr Adib Rizvi, Director SIUT, welcoming the guests said, “Pakistan is a low income country where 50 percent of the population lives in rural setting, much below the poverty line, disfranchised from tertiary healthcare facilities. SIUT has achieved many landmarks that include more than seven lac dialysis sessions per annum performed in eight centres; more than 6,900 transplants to-date with life-long follow-up of recipients and donors with medication; state of the art robotic surgery; treatment of cancer patients with PET CT and Cyclotron facility.”

He stated that a decade ago, SIUT established Chhablani Medical Centre in Sukkur with the help of the Sindh Government and this newly established medical complex is another step forward to the concept of government and community partnership, extending free medical care to the population at large.

Along with nephrology including dialysis, urology and transplantation, SIUT has further added cancer diagnostic and treatment facility reinforcing SIUT’s vision to take the facilities to the doorsteps of the patients creating in Centres at Sukkur, Larkana and Nawabshah.

Dr Rizvi said “we are grateful to the Sindh government for establishing this centre and a large number of people have helped along the way. He thanked Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah for his unending support right from the beginning of the project which made this dream a reality; Abbas Baloch and Yawar Jilani of ARCOP Pakistan for their exemplary cooperation.

Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah emphasized his unwavering dedication to provide the highest quality healthcare facilities to his constituents. He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the people of his constituency receive the best possible healthcare, and lauded the Sindh Government’s efforts in establishing the state-of-the-art SIUT Medical Complex Sukkur.

