BAFL 41.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.05%)
BOP 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DFML 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.9%)
FABL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
HBL 102.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.39%)
HUBC 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.79%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
OGDC 102.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.43%)
PAEL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.64%)
PPL 72.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.29%)
PRL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.07%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.96%)
SNGP 46.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.94%)
SSGC 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
TELE 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.64%)
TPLP 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
TRG 104.40 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.2%)
UNITY 27.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
BR100 4,918 Increased By 17.7 (0.36%)
BR30 17,557 Decreased By -62 (-0.35%)
KSE100 48,353 Decreased By -33.4 (-0.07%)
KSE30 17,235 Decreased By -12.6 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Moody’s downgrades 10 US banks, warns of possible cuts to others

Reuters Published 08 Aug, 2023 09:53am

Ratings agency Moody’s downgraded the credit ratings of several US banks on Monday and warned it was reviewing the status of some of the nation’s biggest lenders.

Moody’s cut the ratings of 10 US banks by one notch and placed some banking giants on review for potential downgrades.

The agency also changed its outlook to negative for several major lenders.

Overall, it changed the assessments for 27 banks in the sector.

The downgraded banks include M&T Bank, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Prosperity Bank and BOK Financial Corp. The banks placed on review for downgrade include BNY Mellon , US Bancorp, State Street and Truist Financial.

“Many banks’ Q2 results showed growing profitability pressures that will reduce their ability to generate internal capital,” Moody’s wrote in a note.

“This comes as a mild recession looms,” and banks contend with greater risks from interest rates and managing their assets and liabilities, the ratings agency said.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank earlier this year sparked a crisis of confidence in the US banking sector, leading to a run on deposits at a host of regional banks despite authorities launching emergency measures to shore up confidence.

Moody’s changed its outlook to negative from stable for Capital One, Citizens Financial and Fifth Third Bancorp, among others.

The ratings agency also affirmed the ratings of PNC Financial Services Group, Citizens, and Huntington Bancshares alongside other banks.

US banks credit ratings Ratings agency Moody’s Silicon Valley Bank Signature Bank PNC Financial Services Group

Comments

1000 characters

Moody’s downgrades 10 US banks, warns of possible cuts to others

Joint sitting of parliament passes trade dispute-, trade bodies-related bills

Six incentive schemes of SBP: ECC approves proposal of changes in contours

Aug-Oct auction calendar: Govt plans to borrow Rs11.09trn from banks

PM praises role of cos operating under CPEC

Army chief issues stern warning to terrorists

NA adopts Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Privatisation: CCoP to add PIA to active projects’ list

SCBA sees ‘unconstitutional’ election delay, assails govt

‘We’ve always used democratic tools to get our point across’: Bilawal

Cargo terminal at East Wharf: Negotiation panel told to re-engage with AD Ports

Read more stories