Mayor for improving facilities in ASH nursing school

Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2023

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the nursing school of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) should be equipped with facilities according to the standards of Pakistan Nursing Council.

Under the annual development program, he said the development work of the nursing school should be completed so that the trainees from here can perform the duties of supporting doctors in the medical institutions of the municipality of Karachi in a better way.

He said this on Monday on the occasion of visiting the Nursing School of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital along with Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad.

Wahab inspected various sections of the nursing school and obtained information regarding the training provided to nurses there.

He said that the nursing school of ASH has been established for a long time and this school is affiliated to the Pakistan Nursing Council, so it should be improved and all the needs of the training institution should be met.

He said that the acquisition of knowledge, continuous research and training are the basic conditions for better performance in any field, especially in the medical field, the importance of these things increases even more.

The field of nursing is of utmost importance. It is largely a technical field which requires passion, hard work and dedication to learn, along with the passion to serve the suffering humanity; it is truly meaningful for those involved in this field.

He said that the nursing school should be made an excellent medical school because the nurses trained from the school serve the patients better in the hospitals, besides the modern nursing school should also provide employment opportunities for the youth of Karachi.

