Applications of sugar mill owners: LHC restrains cane commissioner from taking decision

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday restrained the Punjab cane commissioner from taking final decision on the applications of sugar mill owners regarding the fixation of price of the sugar.

The court passed the order on petitions of sugar mill owners challenging a notification by the caretaker government of Punjab regarding fixing price of sugar.

The court adjourned the hearing till September 05 and directed the cane commissioner to keep hearing on the applications of the millers but do not take a final decision on the matter till a decision by the court.

The millers’ lawyer argued that the cane commissioner with a mala fide intention issued a notification during the Ashura holidays.

They asked the court to set aside the impugned notification for being illegal. The court after hearing the petitioners’ counsel issued restrictive orders.

