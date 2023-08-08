KATI chief made acting patron-in-chief of Karachi Premier League

KARACHI: A significant step towards promoting sports and nurturing young talent was taken as Faraz-ur-Rehman, President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) and Founder President of Pakistan Business Group Organization (PBGO) was appointed as the Acting Patron-in-Chief of Karachi Premier League.

The MoU signing ceremony was held with esteemed guests, including KATI Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Dr Dina Khan, Karachi Premier League Chairman Mueez Bin Zahid, Indus Hospital CEO Dr Abdul Bari, Transition Officer Rahmatullah Sheikh, Waqas Soomro, ADC Korangi Nida Saman and other dignitaries in attendance.

Addressing the gathering, Faraz-ur-Rehman emphasized the vital role sports play in shaping a healthy society and empowering the youth.

He expressed his commitment to encouraging young people to participate in sports activities to become responsible citizens, highlighting KATI’s efforts in promoting sports alongside industrial activities.

Exciting news for sports enthusiasts came as Faraz-ur-Rehman announced the upcoming second edition of the Karachi Premier League, set to be held under the patronage of Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, with support from Pakistan Business Group and KATI.

Not limited to Karachi, this league aspires to extend its reach nationwide, providing opportunities for talented youth across the country to showcase their potential.

Zubair Chhaya, KATI Deputy Patron-in-Chief, expressed delight in Faraz-ur-Rehman's appointment and applauded KATI’s commitment to fulfilling its social responsibility by actively participating in sporting events.

He recalled the days when ample ground and outdoor sports facilities were available to the youth, emphasizing the need to revive such opportunities.

Chief guest Dr Dina Khan praised the significance of the Karachi Premier League, acknowledging the positive influence of sports in youth development.

She quoted the inspirational Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who always encouraged sports activities, emphasizing their role in fostering progress, determination, and competitiveness among the youth.

Karachi Premier League Chairman Mueez bin Zahid lauded the efforts of Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori in supporting various youth initiatives and acknowledged Faraz-ur-Rehman's contributions to revitalizing industrial activities and promoting entrepreneurship among the unemployed and youth.

The league competitions are set to be announced soon in Karachi, providing an ample platform for young talent to shine and make a mark in the sporting world. With Faraz-ur-Rehman at the helm, the Karachi Premier League is poised to become a powerful force in elevating sports and empowering the nation’s youth.

