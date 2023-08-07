BAFL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
World

US aid to Niger worth more than $100mn is paused after takeover: State Dept

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2023 11:01pm

WASHINGTON: US aid programs to the government of Niger that have been paused over a military takeover in the country are valued at more than $100 million and include development assistance, security assistance and law enforcement assistance, State Department spokesperson MatthewMiller said on Monday.

Blinken on rare Niger trip as Western support dwindles in West Africa

In total "hundreds of millions of dollars" in US assistance is at stake if the country's junta does not reinstate the elected government, Miller added at a press briefing.

