BAFL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
BIPL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.3%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
DFML 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
DGKC 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.93%)
FABL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.96%)
FCCL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.75%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HBL 103.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.32%)
HUBC 83.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
KEL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
MLCF 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
OGDC 105.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.14%)
PAEL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.15%)
PIOC 93.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.9%)
PPL 74.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2%)
PRL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.92%)
SSGC 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
TPLP 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.34%)
TRG 102.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.76%)
UNITY 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,901 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 17,619 Decreased By -220.2 (-1.23%)
KSE100 48,386 Decreased By -199.5 (-0.41%)
KSE30 17,247 Decreased By -122.7 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says Jeddah talks ‘huge blow’ to Russia, new meeting agreed

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2023 08:26pm
Photo: Rueters
Photo: Rueters

KYIV: A senior Ukrainian official said on Monday that the weekend’s talks in Saudi Arabia about the war in Ukraine dealt a “huge blow” to Russia, and that the participants agreed to hold another meeting of political advisers within about six weeks.

More than 40 countries, including China, India, the United States, and European countries, but not Russia, took part in the talks that are seen as an attempt by Kyiv to build a broader coalition of powers to support its vision of peace.

“We will hold another meeting within a month, month-and-a-half and we will move towards (holding) a summit,” presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak told reporters at a briefing in Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has promoted a set of 10 principles that Kyiv wants to serve as the basis for peace to end the full-scale war launched by Moscow in February 2022.

Ukraine expects difficult but successful talks in Saudi Arabia

The principles include the withdrawal of all Russian troops and the return of all Ukrainian territory to its control.

Yermak said all the countries present at the talks in Jeddah fully supported Ukrainian independence and territorial integrity, and that only peace initiatives put forward by Ukraine were discussed at the meeting.

He acknowledged a lack of agreement remained between participants on some points of Ukraine’s peace formula, without elaborating further. He said that was the reason a summit would not be held by the end of this month.

Those points were still being discussed, he said, adding that participants were working on a draft framework document that would be adopted at a future peace summit.

He also told the briefing that Russia had made efforts to disrupt the talks in Saudi Arabia, but provided no details of how Moscow had done that.

Saudi Arabia Russia Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine peace talks

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine says Jeddah talks ‘huge blow’ to Russia, new meeting agreed

SIFC to propel Pakistan’s industrial and agriculture growth: PM Shehbaz

Rupee sees marginal decline, settles at 287.43 against US dollar

Imran’s lawyer files plea seeking ‘A-class’ jail facilities for PTI chief

Govt launches WhatsApp’s alternative called ‘Beep Pakistan’

Lack of resources ‘real cause’ of Hazara Express tragedy: Saad Rafique

Hazara Express: investigators scour wreckage after deadly train crash in Pakistan

KSE-100 down nearly 200 points after volatile session

RMS Limited intends to acquire majority stake of Baluchistan Wheels: AHL

Inzamam-ul-Haq appointed Pakistan’s chief selector for second time

‘Barbie’ makes history with $1bn at the box office

Read more stories