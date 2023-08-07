BAFL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
BIPL 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
BOP 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
DFML 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
DGKC 56.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
FABL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.6%)
FCCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 104.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUBC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
OGDC 108.60 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.67%)
PAEL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.8%)
PIOC 94.71 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
PPL 77.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.24%)
PRL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.04%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.04%)
SSGC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.54%)
TRG 103.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,956 Increased By 13.1 (0.26%)
BR30 17,942 Increased By 102.5 (0.57%)
KSE100 48,722 Increased By 136.4 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,384 Increased By 14.4 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan hovers at 2-week low, market expects more monetary easing

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2023 11:13am

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE: China’s yuan hovered at a two-week low on Monday, pressured by corporate dollar demand and expectations of a further widening of the yield gap with other major economies on bets of more monetary easing in China.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1380 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 7.1418.

The central bank continued its weeks-long trend of setting the midpoint firmer than market projections, seen by investors as a sign of the authorities’ discomfort over recent yuan weakness.

Monday’s official guidance rate was 276 pips firmer than Reuters’ estimate of 7.1656.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.1898 per dollar and eased to a low of 7.1931, not far from a two-week low of 7.1979 hit on Aug. 2.

By midday, the yuan was changing hands at 7.1921, 181 pips softer than the previous late session close.

China’s yuan inches up as services activity quickens

Corporate dollar demand remained strong even as authorities remained steadfast in their efforts, including setting firmer-than-expected guidance fix, to counteract the yuan’s weakness, said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Some currency traders said they would pay close attention to trade and inflation data due later this week for more clues on the health of the world’s second-largest economy, a key factor in determining the yuan’s outlook.

“We expect exports to have contracted further last month and imports to remain in contraction, and see the country’s headline CPI registering deflation this July after growth in consumer prices stalled in June,” said Lin Li, head of global markets research for Asia at MUFG Bank.

Many traders and market analysts say the upcoming weak data could prompt the central bank to deliver additional monetary easing measures to support the broad economy.

“Deflationary pressures will fuel calls for PBOC to deliver additional stimulus,” said Carlos Casanova, senior economist for Asia at Union Bancaire Privee.

“We expect at least one reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut and balance sheet expansion in the third quarter of this year.”

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 102.091 from the previous close of 102.017, while the offshore yuan was trading at 7.2013 per dollar.

Yen China's yuan People’s Bank of China

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan hovers at 2-week low, market expects more monetary easing

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Hazara Express: investigators scour wreckage after deadly train crash in Pakistan

Imran’s lawyer files plea seeking ‘A-class’ jail facilities for PTI chief

Govt launches WhatsApp’s alternative called ‘Beep Pakistan’

Oil holds steady near four-month high on OPEC+ cuts

India’s parliament reinstates Rahul Gandhi as lawmaker

Symmetry Group all set to become Pakistan’s first IPO this year, has its eyes on foreign markets

Real estate sector: FBR chief says no exemption or concession possible

FBR refuses to share Politically-Exposed Persons’ data

Digital census data: Govt says error probability can be quite low

Read more stories