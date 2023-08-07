BAFL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 5 and August 6, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 07 Aug, 2023 08:40am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Toshakhana case: Imran arrested after sessions court sentences him to three years in prison

Read here for details.

  • Council of Common Interests approves digital census 2023

Read here for details.

  • US considers Imran Khan’s arrest internal matter of Pakistan: State Department

Read here for details.

  • Law minister says election preparations on 2023 census data will take over five months

Read here for details.

  • PIA flights to UK likely to resume by October: Dar

Read here for details.

  • Hafeez Shaikh among candidates shortlisted for caretaker PM: Sanaullah

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz announces August 9 dissolution date of National Assembly

Read here for details.

  • Qureshi says Imran Khan’s life in danger, asks courts to take notice

Read here for details.

  • Senate passes Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill with majority vote

Read here for details.

  • At least 34 killed after train derails near Nawabshah

Read here for details.

