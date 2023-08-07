Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Toshakhana case: Imran arrested after sessions court sentences him to three years in prison

Council of Common Interests approves digital census 2023

US considers Imran Khan’s arrest internal matter of Pakistan: State Department

Law minister says election preparations on 2023 census data will take over five months

PIA flights to UK likely to resume by October: Dar

Hafeez Shaikh among candidates shortlisted for caretaker PM: Sanaullah

PM Shehbaz announces August 9 dissolution date of National Assembly

Qureshi says Imran Khan’s life in danger, asks courts to take notice

Senate passes Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill with majority vote

At least 34 killed after train derails near Nawabshah

