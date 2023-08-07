BAFL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
BIPL 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
BOP 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
DGKC 56.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.71%)
FABL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
FCCL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.65%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HBL 104.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUBC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.58%)
HUMNL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
MLCF 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 109.20 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.22%)
PAEL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
PIOC 93.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.85%)
PPL 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.09%)
PRL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.23%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
TRG 103.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,964 Increased By 21 (0.42%)
BR30 17,978 Increased By 138.3 (0.78%)
KSE100 48,794 Increased By 207.9 (0.43%)
KSE30 17,432 Increased By 61.7 (0.36%)
World

Delhi halts plan to hide street dogs for G20 summit

AFP Published 07 Aug, 2023 06:34am

NEW DELHI: India’s capital has called a halt on plans to catch and hide thousands of stray dogs before world leaders arrive in the megacity for next month’s G20 summit, a local official said Sunday.

New Delhi’s municipal government announced Thursday it would round up canines outside boutique hotels and popular tourist hotspots, and keep them at animal sterilisation centres until the summit was over.

But the policy was abruptly withdrawn over the weekend, a local official told AFP on Sunday, without explaining why.

India Delhi G20 summit stray dogs

