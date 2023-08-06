BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
Cabinet body formed to deal with smog-related issues

Recorder Report Published 06 Aug, 2023 03:18am

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has constituted a cabinet committee for timely remediation of smog.

According to the notification, Environment Minister Bilal Afzal will be the Convenor while Industries Minister will be the co-convener of the committee.

The cabinet committee will monitor the steps taken by the departments to combat smog in the province. Chief Secretary Punjab and Inspector General Police along with the secretaries of Local Government, Specialized Health, Primary Health, Transport, Industries, Housing, Forest and Agriculture will also be members of the committee. The Secretary Environment will act as the Secretary of the Environment Committee.

The spokesperson of the Environment Department further said, “the Cabinet Committee will hold weekly meetings to ensure the implementation of the Clean Punjab Air Policy.

The secretaries of all departments will ensure their attendance in the weekly meetings and in case any secretary goes out of town, at least grade 19 officers will represent him.”

