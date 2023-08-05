Pakistan’s scenic beauty can be turned into a great opportunity: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that being rich with immense scenic beauty, particularly the Northern Areas, Pakistan could turn the resources into a great opportunity.

The prime minister was addressing the launching ceremony of the “Salam Pakistan” brand and e-portal that would help promote tourist attractions across the world and guide tourists.

He said Pakistan was a great place for promoting tourism and cultural heritage.

Promotion of tourism, heritage: Rs4bn projects launched by WCLA in 2022

He instructed his Advisor on Tourism Awn Chaudhry to do maximum efforts to promote tourism, though the government was about to complete its term very soon.

Prime Minister Shehbaz instructed the advisors as well as the government officers not to interact merely with their counterparts but also those from other countries which had excelled in tourism, cultural heritage and other fields.

“Allah Almighty blessed our country with great natural resources of scenic beauty all over Northern Areas, which can be converted into a great opportunity,” he remarked.

In his address, Advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Tourism and Sports Awn Chaudhry said to promote the soft image of the country worldwide, the PTDC had developed a well-coordinated strategic approach for best utilization of the available resources with focus on building the image of Pakistan as one of most tourist friendly countries in Asia.

He said the launching of Tourism Brand for Pakistan was an important step in achieving the goal. The name “Salam Pakistan” is selected as Tourism Brand for Pakistan.

The objectives of Tourism Brand of Pakistan include building the image and perception of Pakistan as a safe, secure, friendly and hospitable nation, promoting the country as an attractive tourist destination, especially for international tourists, projecting recreational, mountaineering, adventure, cultural, religious, historical, cuisine, geographical and other tourism related aspects of Pakistan and highlighting diversities of the provinces, regions, cities etc., variety of food, accommodation, travel, communication and infrastructure facilities etc.