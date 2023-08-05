FMAP signs MoU with Tresmark

KARACHI: Financial Markets Association of Pakistan (FMAP) and Tresmark have signed one MoU to provide seamless access to financial services, promoting greater convenience and engagement for all stakeholders.

In line with FMAP’s commitment to cater to financial inclusion and evolving needs of the markets, Tresmark will actively collaborate with FMAP members to launch new and tailor-made financial products and solutions. These initiatives will enable members to access cutting-edge offerings of Tresmark to meet their specific requirements.

Through its collaborative efforts with FMAP and various stakeholders, Tresmark will work towards promoting financial literacy and fostering a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

“Our aim is to promote financial access and inclusivity and with this MoU, we embark on a shared mission: empowering lives through digital reach,” said Qasim Nadeem, President FMAP.

Faisal Mamsa, CEO, Tresmark said that if we can merge financial literacy with inclusion, we can create greatest positive impact.

“By leveraging our technology & FMAP’s information, we aim to provide much wider access to the community so that the impact can trickle in,” he added.

