COAS praises World Junior Squash Champion

APP Published 05 Aug, 2023 06:00am

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday met World Junior Squash Champion Mohammad Hamza Khan here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the COAS congratulated the young champion for his outstanding achievement that brought honour for the country.

“Talents like you make us all proud and your great achievement also underscores the great potential that this nation has,” the COAS remarked.

The COAS also said, “Army will continue to support the young talent in the country and promised to provide him full support in academic pursuit and sports.”

The COAS emphasized, “Our youth is the future of this country and with focus, dedication and hard work there is nothing that Pakistan cannot accomplish.”

